Ex-NFL, Lobo football player joins APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to get new recruits with a familiar face.

Brian Johnson, who played football for UNM and briefly played in the NFL Europe before being injured, is now an Albuquerque Police Officer. In a new social media post, he encourages potential recruits to sign up. “For the longest time, it was Brian Johnson the football person. I had to decide who I want to be. It takes a special person to stand when something bad taking place to step forward,” Johnson said in the post.

He calls joining APD the best decision he’s ever made. It’s part of a new promotion “If I Can, You Can.” The department currently has about 1,000 officers and is looking to hire about 200 more.