Everything you need to know about Super Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Super Tuesday is scheduled for March 1st 2016.What is Super Tuesday?

Super Tuesday is the day in which the greatest number of states host primary elections early in a presidential election year.What does this mean for the candidates?

Super Tuesday primaries are typically large number states that are socially diverse. This means that this is a candidates first test at being nationally elected. Wins in Super Tuesday primaries usually get candidates their party’s nomination.Which states are voting?

There are 13 states where voters will head to the polls. Additionally, Alaska and Colorado will host their caucuses The states that are voting are:

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

How many delegates are up for grabs?

There are 1,460 (865 for Democrat, 595 for Republican) delegates up for grabs.What do the latest polls look like?