Everyday Adoption Center celebrates one year anniversary with adoption event

This Feb. 18, 2012 photo provided by the Best Friends Animal Society shows a rescue dog named Buddy at his adoptive home in Los Angeles. Animal shelters and rescues become temporary homes to millions of dogs and cats every year, but no one has known exactly how many or how they got there. Animal welfare […]

Since opening one year ago, the City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department located inside PetSmart has found homes for over 700 animals.

To celebrate, Animal Welfare will be offering adoptions for a $5 discounted fee. The adoptions will include spay/neuter, license, microchip, vaccinations, and complimentary dog training from the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department.

The celebration will take place from May 24 through May 27 at the Everyday Adoption Center at 350 Eubank Blvd NE from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Lucky Paws van will be located outside the PetSmart location on 350 Eubank NE with staff waiting to help you find your new best friend. Refreshments will also be served to the public and dogs as 3 Dog Bakery will provide a dog cake for the event on Friday.

PetSmart coupons, one bag of free food, and gift bags will also be handed out to those who make adoptions during the event.

To learn more about the City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department, click here.