Event showcasing the strange and unusual coming to Albuquerque

A one-of-a-kind event showcasing strange objects and performances is coming to Albuquerque.

A warning: some of the sights may be disturbing to some viewers.

As hundreds of boxes wait to be unpacked, the Lujan building at the State Fair grounds might look barren now, but in a few hours, it will be transformed into an out-of-the-box experience.

“It’s something new and different, and it’s one of those things…it’s kind of indescribable,” says Expo New Mexico General Manager Dan Mourning.

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is kicking off its 16 city tour right here in Albuquerque.

“They are vending all things weird. Rare, strange items…things you don’t normally see,” says owner of the Oddities and Curiosities Expo, Michelle Cozzaglio.

The event will feature hundreds of vendors from around the nation, including some from New Mexico.

“There’s taxidermy, we have skulls, animals skulls and human skulls,” Cozzaglio says.

Unique sideshow acts like human suspension will be performed throughout the day, and visitors 18 and older can even try it out for themselves.

“Basically you get pierced and then you hang from your skin,” Cozzaglio says.

It gets weirder — there is a class available for another unusual interest.

“The people who attend the class learn how to taxidermy. It’s a very basic item. They can dress it up however they want and they get to keep it after,” Cozzaglio says.

While some of the exhibits aren’t for the faint of heart, event organizers say everyone is welcome.

“We have a little something for everyone,” Cozzaglio says.

The expo opens Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and closes at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available here.