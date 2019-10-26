Esper: US troops, armored vehicles to guard Syria oil fields

A U.S. military vehicle, part of a convoy, arrives near Dahuk, Iraqi, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday that under the current plan all U.S. troops leaving Syria will go to western Iraq and the military will continue to conduct operations against the Islamic State group to prevent its resurgence. (AP Photo)

BRUSSELS (AP) – Pentagon chief Mark Esper says the United States will leave more American troops and armored vehicles in eastern Syria to help prevent Islamic State militants from gaining access to oil fields controlled by U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds.

A U.S. official says the deployment will likely include tanks.

Esper confirms that U.S. is going to send in an armored force to the oil region. He’s refusing to provide details or the number of troops.

His comments at a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels reflect another change in what’s been a rapidly shifting U.S. stance on American forces in Syria.

Just last week, President Donald Trump was insisting that all 1,000 forces would leave the country