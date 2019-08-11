Epstein dies in the dark, but abuse investigation carries on

FILE – This July 25, 2013, file image provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows financier Jeffrey Epstein. Officials say the FBI and U.S. Inspector General’s office will investigate how Epstein died in an apparent suicide, while the probe into sexual abuse allegations against the well-connected financier remains ongoing. A person familiar with the matter says Epstein, accused of orchestrating a sex-trafficking ring and sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, had been taken off suicide watch before he killed himself Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in a New York jail. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Jeffrey Epstein has died of an apparent suicide in jail, prompting an investigation into his death and assurance from a U.S. official that allegations of sexual abuse and conspiracy will not be cast aside.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says that Epstein, a wealthy financier accused of orchestrating a sex-trafficking ring and sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A person familiar with the matter who wasn’t authorized to discuss it publicly says Epstein had been placed on suicide watch after an incident a little over two weeks ago in which he was found with bruising on his neck.

But the person says he was taken off watch at the end of July and wasn’t on it at the time of death.