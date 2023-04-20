SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe’s Water Division is hosting its fourth annual “What’s Up with Water” webinar. Community members are invited to attend to learn from the Water Division staff.
The webinar will be online via Zoom at 9 a.m. and at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 27. To join the Zoom from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., click here. To join the Zoom from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., click here.
Webinar Topics
- 2022 Recap
- Water Production by Source
- Fires and Floods
- End Points and Manganese
- Sediment and Repair Funds
- Gallons per Capita per Day
- 2023 Outlook
- Annual Operating Plan
- Reservoir Operations
- Santa Fe Water Resources Indicator
- San Juan Chama Return Flow Project Update
- Other Capital Improvement Projects
- Financial Outlook
- Long Range Outlook Water 2100 Update
- Questions and Answers
A recording of the webinar will also be available after the online meetings on the City of Santa Fe’s website.