SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe’s Water Division is hosting its fourth annual “What’s Up with Water” webinar. Community members are invited to attend to learn from the Water Division staff.

The webinar will be online via Zoom at 9 a.m. and at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 27. To join the Zoom from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., click here. To join the Zoom from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., click here.

Webinar Topics

2022 Recap

Water Production by Source

Fires and Floods

End Points and Manganese

Sediment and Repair Funds

Gallons per Capita per Day

2023 Outlook

Annual Operating Plan

Reservoir Operations

Santa Fe Water Resources Indicator

San Juan Chama Return Flow Project Update

Other Capital Improvement Projects

Financial Outlook

Long Range Outlook Water 2100 Update

Questions and Answers

A recording of the webinar will also be available after the online meetings on the City of Santa Fe’s website.