SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico recently announced rules to push automakers towards cleaner cars. Now, the Environment Department has submitted a draft of the new rules to the state’s Environmental Improvement Board.

Overall, the rules are designed to require 82% of new passenger cars and trucks sold in New Mexico to have zero tailpipe emissions by 2032, according to the Environment Department. But what are the details?

The draft rules clarify that a certain percentage of the vehicles that manufacturers deliver to New Mexico must be zero-emissions vehicles. In the coming years, that requirement ramps up from 43% to 82% by 2032. Each manufacturer essentially has a tally of credits they can keep track of to ensure they’re complying with the requirements each year.

The latest proposal builds on clean air rules put in place in New Mexico within the last few years. Within those existing rules, vehicles from model years 2027 through 2032, with 7,500 miles or fewer on the odometer, are subject to California vehicle emissions standards.

California has long been at the forefront of strict emissions requirements. For decades, California has pushed manufacturers progressively towards lower-emissions vehicles via regulations, often called “CARB” standards (which stands for the California Air Resources Board). Following California’s leadership in the regulatory space, federal regulators have allowed other states to adopt California’s standards, although states are not allowed to set their own separate standards. So, in an effort to push New Mexico towards cleaner transportation, the state has adopted California standards, literally swapping out “New Mexico” for “California” within the text of some of the rules.

New Mexico isn’t the first state to take up California’s standards. Over a dozen states have done so, although with slightly different timelines. For example, Colorado took up the standards with the idea of implementing a zero-emissions program beginning with cars produced for the model year 2023, according to research from California regulators.

There are some exceptions to New Mexico’s proposed standards and the existing clean car rules. The latest proposal only applies to new cars delivered from manufacturers. So, cars with more than 7,500 miles on the odometer are exempt, according to the draft rules. As are custom cars used for car shows (i.e. non-daily drivers). A few other exceptions exist in the proposed rules for things like rural mail-carrying trucks and others.

The proposed rules are, of course, still only a proposal. In order to go into effect, they first have to make it through a round of public comment. The Environment Department says they’re planning on creating a public comment portal on their website. There will also be a hearing for comment, but the date and venue for that hearing have not yet been set. Finally, the state’s Environmental Improvement Board, made of seven governor-appointed and senate-confirmed members, has to approve the proposed rules.