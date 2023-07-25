NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Multiple agencies agreed on a water swap in northern New Mexico.

The Water Authority agreed to swap water in Abiquiu Reservoir with water owned by the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District (MRGCD) and the US Bureau of Reclamation in Heron Reservoir.

The Water Authority will transfer almost 21,000 acre-feet of water from Abiquiu to MRGCD, and up to 10,000 acre-feet to the Bureau of Reclamation.

The water will be available for immediate use for irrigators and ecosystems. Water cannot currently be transferred from Heron Reservoir due to construction at El Vado, but the Water Authority said plenty of additional water in Abiquiu will allow them to access the water in Heron at a later date.