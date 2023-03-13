SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers from the New Mexico Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers recently worked with the Gila National Forest staff to remove an old fence from the Gila Wilderness. The four volunteers – and a dog – worked to remove 1.5 miles of barbed and woven wire fencing near the Turkey Cienega Tank.

The old fence was becoming buried under vegetation. The forest service says it was no longer needed to manage grazing allotments.

“My sincerest thanks go to the volunteers who took out time from their busy schedules to help eliminate this outdated and unnecessary section of fence,” said Wilderness District Ranger Henry Provencio. “In addition to removing entanglement issues for wildlife, removal of the fence helps improve the undeveloped character and untrammeled quality of the Gila Wilderness.”

Over 17,000 hours of service were contributed by volunteers in the Gila National Forest in 2022 according to the forest service. To learn about other volunteer opportunities visit fs.usda.gov.