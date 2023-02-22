JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – The Valles Caldera National Park is seeking artwork for the national park’s upcoming Junior Ranger program booklet. The booklet will include a variety of illustrations with a target audience of kids ages 5 to 13.

Illustrations needed

12 background illustrations

4 smaller landscape or topical illustrations

3 black-and-white landscape sketches

3 map-based illustrations

3 timeline or chart-based illustrations

Illustration themes

Volcanic processes

High-elevation ecosystems and wildlife

Scenes of Valles Caldera

Cultural history

Sustainable practices

Climate change

Wildfires

Geographic maps

Proposals must include

Name

Email

State of residence

Short description of why the project interests you

Cost for the artwork

Sample portfolio of at least three works

Proposals for the project will be accepted through March 15. For more information or to submit a proposal, email david_krueger@nps.gov.