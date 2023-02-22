JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – The Valles Caldera National Park is seeking artwork for the national park’s upcoming Junior Ranger program booklet. The booklet will include a variety of illustrations with a target audience of kids ages 5 to 13.
Illustrations needed
- 12 background illustrations
- 4 smaller landscape or topical illustrations
- 3 black-and-white landscape sketches
- 3 map-based illustrations
- 3 timeline or chart-based illustrations
Illustration themes
- Volcanic processes
- High-elevation ecosystems and wildlife
- Scenes of Valles Caldera
- Cultural history
- Sustainable practices
- Climate change
- Wildfires
- Geographic maps
Proposals must include
- Name
- State of residence
- Short description of why the project interests you
- Cost for the artwork
- Sample portfolio of at least three works
Proposals for the project will be accepted through March 15. For more information or to submit a proposal, email david_krueger@nps.gov.