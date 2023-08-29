ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A small, brown lizard could get federal protection. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed putting the dunes sagebrush lizard on the Endangered Species List, but first, the agency is taking public comment.

The dunes sagebrush lizard lives to the east of Roswell and Carlsbad and into west Texas. The lizard uses shinnery oak duneland for nesting, according to a recent U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) assessment. And because they rely on such a specific habitat, their survival may be at risk.

The public comment period on the proposal has been extended to add the lizard to the Endangered Species List, so the public can now comment on the idea until October 2, 2023. You can find more info and access the link to submit public comments online at this link.