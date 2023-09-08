NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department’s Mining and Minerals Division has recognized two recipients of its 2023 Excellence in Reclamation Award. The awards have been recognizing innovation in mine reclamation projects since 1996.

This year’s award winners are the project by the Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LCC, and the collaborative project between Chevron Incorporated, Trihydro Corporation, and KC & MC Services, LLC. This marks the fourth award won by the Navajo Transitional Energy Company; this time, the group was recognized for its Yazzie Wildlife Bluff project.

The work on the Yazzie Wildlife Bluff project focused on reclaiming the “Yazzie Pit,” which was mined from the 1970s to 2010. The EMNRD says the project even included mitigating a golden eagle habitat while remediating lands.

“We take great pride in our reclamation efforts at Yazzie Wildlife Bluff and at all NTEC locations,” added NTEC Engineering Manager Shawn Smith. “We believe in doing the right thing and going the extra mile to protect the land, the water, the air, and living things. This project exemplifies that commitment in partnership and effect. We are thankful for the collaboration of all the agencies involved and are thrilled with the return of the sacred golden eagle.”

The project by Chevron Incorporated, Trihydro Corporation, and KC & MC Services, LLC, was to redesign and construct the Monument York Canyon Underground Mine near Raton. Despite being tested by natural storm events, the drainage channel has sustained no damage and is standing strong from the restoration work.