CATRON COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Controlled burns will be taking place in Catron County until December 31. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Socorro Field Office will be initiating the fires.

The burn piles are targeting juniper and piñon in three areas.

“The BLM created the piles as part of thinning projects to reduce wildfire risk, improve ecosystem health, improve wildlife habitat and help protect local communities from wildfire,” said BLM Prescribed Fire and Fuels Specialist Lino Baca.

Locations of the burns:

East of Pie Town and north of Highway 60, 135 acres will be burned. This is called the Alamocita Pile Burn.

The Tank Canyon Pile Burn, about 215 acres, is about 25 miles north of Pie Town and two miles east of York Ranch Road.

The Wild Horse Slash Pit is located off of Wood Camp Road. This pit is a community area for wood debris disposal.

Smoke advice is posted on this website by NM Fire Information.