NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management and the New Mexico State Parks Division want to warn community members of hazardous conditions on the Rio Grande. With more rainfall and runoff this year, the water levels are higher and faster than they usually are – posing a greater risk to those in the water.

The Boat Act will continue to be enforced on all public New Mexico waters, and all boaters, rafters, and kayakers must adhere to safety requirements. The departments advise the public to do the following:

Wear a life jacket

Know your personal abilities and limitations

Tell someone where you are going and when you expect to get back

Never float or boat alone

Wear proper clothing and footwear

Wear helmets

Be prepared for cold water and know the dangers of hypothermia

Be prepared for hot weather and know the dangers of heat exhaustion

Know how to recognize and react to river hazards

When in doubt, stop and scout

The New Mexico Parks Division provides free boating education classes online and in person.