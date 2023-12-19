SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Each year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers counts eagles near Abiquiu Lake. On January 6, you can help.

The count is part of a nationwide survey of bald eagles. Volunteers will meet at the Abiquiu Lake Visitor Center at 9:00 a.m. Snacks and coffee will be provided.

After registration in the morning, there will be a presentation, and the counting will begin at 10:00 a.m. The count will run until noon. Volunteers should dress warm and are welcome to bring binoculars and similar equipment to help count birds, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says.

The counting efforts date back to 1984. It helps inform eagle distribution, habitat, and population trends over time. To volunteer with the count, just show up at the Abiquiu Lake Visitor center at 4731 Hwy 96, Abiquiu, NM, 87510, at 9:00 a.m., Jan. 6, 2024. You do not need to pre-register.