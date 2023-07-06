ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For years, New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado have been in a legal battle over Rio Grande water. In late 2022, the states reached an agreement to share water, and on Monday, July 3, a federal judge declared the agreement fair and recommended the U.S. Supreme Court approve it.

Experts seem to agree: There’s not enough water in the Rio Grande for everyone. So, as agricultural, industrial, and city users draw from the river, the debate over access has been heated, both on the street and in the courtroom. Now New Mexico leaders are optimistic that the latest agreement will help resolve some disputes.

“This has been one of New Mexico’s most important water cases in recent history, and we are proud to have reached an agreement that equitably divides the water below Elephant Butte Reservoir to ensure that New Mexico farmers and municipalities receive their fair share of water for decades to come,” New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a press release. “The special master’s decision is one more step in the right direction for New Mexicans and other arid western states. We agree full-heartedly with Monday’s decision and look forward to a full vindication of our rights as states, to decide our own futures in terms of water use.”

The special master, a federal judge looking over the case, has recommended that the U.S. Supreme Court approve the agreement reached by the states. It’s not yet clear when – or if – the Supreme Court might make a decision.

After the involved states reached their agreement in 2022, the federal government objected to the proposal, which is why a special master was appointed to the case. Guiding the legal dispute is the 1938 Rio Grande Compact, which aimed to spit up Rio Grande water among the three states it flows through.

The latest agreement, awaiting approval from the Supreme Court, is supposed to be a “fair and lasting solution,” according to the lengthy proposal filed in federal court. The agreement focuses on water below the Elephant Butte Reservoir in New Mexico.

Legal disputes for that water began in 2013 when Texas argued that New Mexico violated the 1938 Rio Grande Compact by pumping groundwater and diverting south of Elephant Butte. Texas claimed New Mexico was essentially taking water that legally belonged to Texas. New Mexico fired back, arguing in court that Texas had been receiving more than its fair share of Rio Grande water thanks to federal water projects in El Paso County.

Following those arguments, discussions over a settlement began. Eventually, they came up with an agreement that “establishes an annual, volumetric target for New Mexico to deliver water to Texas.” The approach, the agreement notes, is similar to what other states use to determine water use agreements.

In essence, water flow levels in New Mexico would determine how much water New Mexico has to deliver to Texas. If New Mexico can’t deliver all the required water each year, a debt builds. That’s already the way water delivery from Colorado to New Mexico works.

The exact amount of water New Mexico has to send to Texas would be determined by an index made up of the annual delivery target and the amount of water that actually reaches Texas. The delivery requirement formula is based on historical flows reaching El Paso from 1951 to 1978 and the index would be re-calculated annually.

In the proposed agreement, the states acknowledge that it’s unlikely New Mexico will be able to meet the requirements every year. New Mexico would therefore be allowed to accrue a debt of nearly 49 billion gallons of water in the first five years and another 39 billion gallons after that. If New Mexico sends more water than required to Texas, the Lone Star State would be expected to pay that back in future years.