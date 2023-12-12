TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s now a better picture of avalanche risks around Taos Ski Valley thanks to a recent report. The new maps replace the ones created in 2001.

With an average annual snowfall of about 20.5 inches and steep slopes, Taos Ski Valley is no stranger to avalanches. In 2019, an avalanche trapped and killed two skiers. The same year, an avalanche buried a home near the ski valley.

The latest research shows a large avalanche likely hit the northside portion of the valley in the 1960s. That site wiped out forests in the area, the data shows.

The report also notes that trees can play a key role in preventing avalanches on steep slopes. That means the high wind event in December 2021 that blew down trees and buildings may have raised avalanche risk, as has declining forest health over the last 30 years.

The new maps created by the research expand the previous maps with a new “low” avalanche hazard zone. The report says that ski operations will reduce the number and size of relatively small avalanches on the valley’s slopes. But the risk of the rare 300-year avalanche is not going to be impacted by compaction operations, the report notes and climate change may also increase avalanche hazards, the report says.