TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Single-use plastic bags could soon return to the town of Taos. However, it could cost shoppers each time they get a plastic bag from the store.

In 2020, the Taos Town Council passed an ordinance that banned plastic bags, plastic straws, and other single-use products. Taos Town Council is looking to make some changes to the ordinance. They said the original rules allowed for loopholes.

“The previous plastic bag ban included some language to define the thickness of what was a reusable plastic bag, and it banned all non-reusable plastic bags. As a result, many of the grocery stores just moved to thicker bags and were giving those out rather than thinner bags,” said Taos Mayor Pascualito Maestas.

The proposal would allow the traditional thin plastic bags once again. However, this time, it would require businesses to charge customers at least 10 cents per bag.

During a council meeting last week, one councilor raised a concern that the 10-cent fee is not a big enough incentive.

“Why don’t we charge a dollar and get 80 cents? Then it makes it worth staff’s time and then actually it’s a real incentive to bring your own bags,” said Town of Taos Councilor Nathaniel Evans.

Councilors said enforcement would be one of the biggest hurdles. If a business doesn’t charge the fee, according to the proposed ordinance, they would receive a warning, then could face a misdemeanor charge.

The ordinance would also roll back a ban on plastic straws, which the town determined was a violation of ADA requirements. City officials are still working on the proposal and plan to present a new draft within a few weeks.