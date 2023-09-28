NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Water is becoming less reliable in some areas along the Colorado River, and a new survey shows that not everyone is on the same page when it comes to how to deal with shortages.

The Western Landowners Alliance surveyed over 1,000 people along the Colorado River basin, including New Mexicans. The results show a majority of those surveyed were very concerned about new constraints on their water use.

Many in the basin area are already adjusting their water use practices to better conserve water, the survey shows. But New Mexicans are split on adopting additional measures in response to a water shortage.

For example, 21 agricultural water users in New Mexico (29% of those surveyed) said they would consider a split season or stopping irrigation during part of the growing season. However, 27 New Mexicans said they would not consider splitting their season during a water shortage.

About half of the New Mexicans surveyed said they strongly oppose a solution like permanently transferring agricultural water rights to other agricultural users as a solution to address regional shortages. Only 7% supported that idea.

There was quite a bit of agreement that investing in water delivery systems to reduce waste could be adopted, the survey shows. But a majority of New Mexicans surveyed said they would be unlikely to implement other solutions, such as cutting the growing season short to reduce water use or allowing some fields to go dry for a whole year.

If New Mexico were to institute some sort of water demand management system, the majority of New Mexicans surveyed said they would prefer such a system to be run by a local agency. A small percentage said they’d prefer the state to run such a program.

While there’s some disagreement on potential solutions, Drew Bennett, the survey report co-author and a professor at the University of Wyoming, says water users and managers can still find solutions even when there isn’t total agreement.

“You don’t need a majority or plurality of responses that are ‘in support’ to be a viable solution,” Bennett said in a press conference. “Even a strategy that has a 15% or 20% interest . . . could be meaningful in closing the gaps and addressing the kind of water shortages that are out there.”

The full report from the survey is available here. You can see some of the response data online at this interactive dashboard.