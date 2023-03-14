SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five New Mexico outdoor projects across New Mexico are getting a surge of state funding for some big upgrades. The state’s Outdoor Recreation Trails+ grant program is funneling nearly $400,000 into the projects ranging from improvements at a popular southeast shooting range to picnic tables along part of the Pecos River.

Three projects received around $100,000 in funding. Those include upgrades at the Six Mile public day-use area in Carlsbad, the San Juan College in Farmington, and the Sydney Paul Gordon Shooting Range north of Alamogordo.

At the Six Mile day-use area, the Center of Excellence (CEHMM) will lead a project to upgrade about 1.5 miles of roadway. The group will also build out eight picnic sites along the Pecos River. Leaders are also hoping to improve erosion issues and close some older roadways at the site, “allowing for native landscape restoration,” according to the state’s Outdoor Recreation Division (ORD.)

In Farmington, the San Juan College will build a restroom facility along the bike park and trailhead near the main campus, next to the Mesa Verde Elementary School. San Juan College is a two-year institution with 133 acres of open space used for non-motorized hiking and biking. The hope is the improvements will allow for local and regional biking competitions and events.

The Sydney Paul Gordon Shooting Range near La Luz is also slated for several upgrades that should expand capacity. First, projects leaders are expected to add a 100-yard multi-purpose shooting bay for advanced firearm courses and other public events.

The shooting range will also build four more general purpose shooting bays with the grant funds, which should allow them to hold larger events. Another one of the original rifle bays will be lengthened to “better serve the needs of the rifle-shooting community and to promote educational courses and competitional matches to the public,” according to ORD.

The Sidney Paul Gordon Shooting Range | Image Courtesy: SPGSR / Otero County

Six Mile Day-Use near Carlsbad | Image Courtesy: CEHMM

A picnic table at Six Mile Day-Use near Carlsbad | Image Courtesy: CEHMM

A map of future picnic table and trail improvements at Six Mile Day-Use near Carlsbad | Image Courtesy: CEHMM

San Juan College’s bike park | Image Courtesy: sanjuancollege.edu

Albuquerque & Aztec projects

Two other projects in Albuquerque and Aztec are getting around $39,000 in funding from the ORD. That money will be used for upgrades to an acequia trial and to help local government create a framework future parks.

Albuquerque’s Pajarito Acequia, south of Gun Club Road and west of Coors Boulevard, is expected to increase its accessibility, safety and visibility with grant funding. The Center for Socially Sustainable Systems (CESOSS) is leading the project near the Gutierrez-Hubbell House. Project leaders are also expected to promote the area as an educational open space with interactive signage.

In Aztec, the City will use a nearly $40,000 grant to create a parks, recreation, open space and trails master plan for the community. The city hopes the plan will outline future green spaces for the community of 6,000 over the next 20 years.