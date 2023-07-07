LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Fire Department has announced the implementation of Stage 1 fire restrictions for Los Alamos County. The restrictions are in effect as of Friday, July 7.

What Do Stage 1 Restrictions Mean?

Community members are not allowed to:

Build, maintain, attend, or use a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove Except within a developed recreation site or improved site

Possess, discharge, or use any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device

Smoke Except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or an area that has at least three feet of barren ground or has been cleared of flammable material



Community members are allowed to:

Have fires, campfires, charcoal grills, coal stoves, and wood stoves in fixed-build fire rings, pits, or grills at one of the developed campgrounds, picnic areas, recreation areas, or public parks

Have propane (or other liquified petroleum-fueled) stoves, grills, lanterns, and heaters that have an on/off switch Make sure at least three feet of diameter around the fire source has been cleared of flammable materials



Other Considerations

Exercise caution when cooking outdoors

Only use outdoor cooking devices in developed picnic areas, paved or gravel parking lots, or other areas cleared of vegetation

Don’t leave stoves or grills unattended

Have a portable fire extinguisher close by when cooking outdoors