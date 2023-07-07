LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Fire Department has announced the implementation of Stage 1 fire restrictions for Los Alamos County. The restrictions are in effect as of Friday, July 7.
What Do Stage 1 Restrictions Mean?
Community members are not allowed to:
- Build, maintain, attend, or use a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove
- Except within a developed recreation site or improved site
- Possess, discharge, or use any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device
- Smoke
- Except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or an area that has at least three feet of barren ground or has been cleared of flammable material
Community members are allowed to:
- Have fires, campfires, charcoal grills, coal stoves, and wood stoves in fixed-build fire rings, pits, or grills at one of the developed campgrounds, picnic areas, recreation areas, or public parks
- Have propane (or other liquified petroleum-fueled) stoves, grills, lanterns, and heaters that have an on/off switch
- Make sure at least three feet of diameter around the fire source has been cleared of flammable materials
Other Considerations
- Exercise caution when cooking outdoors
- Only use outdoor cooking devices in developed picnic areas, paved or gravel parking lots, or other areas cleared of vegetation
- Don’t leave stoves or grills unattended
- Have a portable fire extinguisher close by when cooking outdoors
“Seasonal fire restrictions are often developed based on specific criteria related to wildland fire risk, such as vegetation moisture content, weather outlooks, human risk factors and firefighting resource availability. Cooperation of agency partners, such as LAFD, Los Alamos National Lab, New Mexico State Forestry, Santa Fe National Forest, and Bandelier share information and monitor regional weather conditions to take a team approach to reducing wildfire risk.”Los Alamos Fire Department Fire Marshal James Pepe