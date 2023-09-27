ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Sparton Technology manufacturing plant on Coors Boulevard left behind chlorinated solvents in the soil. Now, the New Mexico Environment Department is reviewing the site’s stage 1 abatement plan to check for harmful vapors.

Chlorinated solvents are toxic and can cause cancer, according to the environment department. The state has been overseeing the process of cleaning up groundwater contamination at the site but has also reached out to Sparton Technology and Elbit Systems of America regarding the potential for vapors within the site’s soil.

The companies are planning on sampling soil vapor concentrations around the site to try to determine if any soil vapor present could impact human health. The environment department has until October 27 to review the plan.