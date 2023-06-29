NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Generally, rain and snow help decrease forest fire risk. But over the last year, moisture has kept forest crews from doing key brush-thinning work to prevent fires.

“The trade-off is we can’t get in – our contractors can’t get into the forests to thin them,” says New Mexico State Forester Laura McCarthy. “But the health of the forest is going to improve and resilience of the forest is going to improve overall.”

Normally, contractors working for the state’s Forestry Division treat around 10,00 to 14,000 acres of forests and watersheds each year, according to data from the division. A key part of the work is cutting and thinning overgrown, fire-prone areas. But the Forestry Division was unable to access much of the forest land over the past year due to soggy roads.

Heavy machinery used to help thin New Mexico’s forests. Courtesy NM Forestry Division.

“The road systems to access the land where forest thinning is most needed are unpaved,” McCarthy says. “And when they get really muddy, it is not advisable or safe to put heavy truck traffic on really soft roads.”

If the trucks power through despite the mud, they can permanently damage the roads, essentially turning them into streambeds, McCarthy says.

“Starting in late November [of 2022], we started to get snow and we had pretty robust snowpack in all of the forested, mountainous areas of our state, which then meant that the roads were impassable because of snowpack,” McCarthy says. “And then we had a pretty cool spring, which meant that the snow persisted, and snow melt is the other natural phenomenon that can degrade road conditions and make them too soft and wet and muddy.”

Although the moisture means the state is thousands of acres behind schedule in terms of treatment, McCarthy says the moisture does provide a big benefit to the forests.

“The trees are absorbing that water, the soil is recharging, and all of that is going to really help our forests withstand the native insect population that has gotten pretty out of control during the drought years,” McCarthy says. “I would sacrifice acres thinned for soil recharge and forest health any time.”

McCarthy also points out that wet roads are only temporary. So, as summer heat improves access to New Mexico’s land, the Forestry Division is prioritizing catching up on treatment efforts.