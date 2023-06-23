LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A second New Mexico bat has been confirmed to have rabies this year. The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) just released that a bat in the Las Vegas area has tested positive.

In May, a bat in Artesia tested positive for rabies. Although that bat did not come in contact with a human, a dog did interact with it.

The Las Vegas bat has had no known contact with humans or animals, but it was on a property containing livestock. All of the livestock have received rabies vaccinations as a precaution, according to the NMDOH.

The department wants to remind the public to never touch a bat, especially those that are sick or dead. “Bat bites can be very small and are not always visible or painful,” says the NMDOH. If you do have contact with a bat, talk to your healthcare provider or contact the NMDOH at (505) 827-0006. Rabies vaccinations are recommended for anyone who has had contact with a bat, and rabies boosters are strongly encouraged for livestock and pets.

NMDOH Safety Recommendations

Always keep pets on a leash. Pets should be up to date on their legally required rabies vaccinations and wearing current license tags on their collar. If your cat or dog has been bitten or scratched, especially by a wild animal, call your pet’s veterinarian, even if the wound is superficial.

Horses and other livestock should also be considered for rabies vaccination to protect them from rabid animals that may attack them.

Stay away from wild or unfamiliar animals. Do not attempt to feed, approach, or touch wild animals (alive or dead). Teach this important message to your children, and always keep a close eye on your kids.

If you or someone you know are bitten by an animal, or come into contact with an animal’s saliva, wash the exposed site immediately with soap and water. Be sure to report the bite to local animal control and seek medical care as soon as possible.

If you or your pets are bitten or otherwise exposed to the saliva of wild animals, seek medical care immediately and contact the New Mexico Department of Health at (505) 827-0006.

If you find a sick or dead bat, contact the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish to report it to your local game warden; their contact information can be found here. To learn more about rabies from the NMDOH, click here.