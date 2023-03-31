ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Watering restrictions are about to start for Water Authority customers around Albuquerque. The seasonal limitations start on April 1.

Under the restriction, customers of the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA), are no longer allowed to use sprinklers for irrigation and watering between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. That will be in effect until the end of October.

“Watering during the hottest part of the day causes a lot of water loss to wind and evaporation,” ABCWUA spokesperson David Morris said in a press release. “It’s much more efficient – and better for your landscape – to water in the evening or early morning.”

Water, of course, is a limited resource in New Mexico, and although the biggest users of ABCWUA water are larger customers, such as golf courses, every drop conserved helps. Morris said the watering restrictions apply to ABCWUA customers big and small, although customers can apply for a waiver if their landscaping requires it.

The restrictions are nothing new this year. ABCWUA has implemented similar restrictions for years, and violators can be fined for water waste.

Individuals who see customers wasting water are encouraged to report the waste at 505-842-WATR (9287).