SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe has extended the public comment period on the annual report for stormwater pollution abatement. The city must release the annual reports in order to qualify for permits to discharge stormwater into federal water.

The public comments will help the city finalize its report before it sends the report to the Environmental Protection Agency. You can find the draft report at this link.

The public has until October 15, 2023, to submit feedback. Written comments can be sent to Zoë Isaacson at zrisaacson@santafenm.gov.