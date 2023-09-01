SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In order for Santa Fe to discharge stormwater from the sewer system into federal waters, the city needs permits. To qualify for those permits, they need a plan to reduce and control pollution.

Now, Santa Fe is taking public comment on their annual report on those efforts. The draft report can be found here.

Overall, the report says Santa Fe meets and occasionally exceeds the goals for stormwater management. The report also highlights cleanup efforts along waterways.

More information about Santa Fe’s efforts to keep the Santa Fe River clean can be found on the city’s website. Comments on the draft report can be sent to Zoë Isaacson at zrisaacson@santafenm.gov.