SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is looking for new members to give recommendations on the downtown river corridor, River Park, and other local water topics. The deadline to apply as a new member for the Santa Fe River Commission is 5:00 p.m. on February 2.

Applicants have to live or work in the City of Santa Fe or in Santa Fe County. Those with expertise or interest in water, environmental science, history, and community engagement are encouraged to apply, the city says.

Commission members help advise city officials on river-related issues like public outreach, citizen science, project timelines, and spending for watershed issues. Those interested in applying can submit a resume and letter of interest at this link.