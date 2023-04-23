SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is holding its 151st Arbor Day Celebration with a tree planting event. The event takes place on Friday from 11 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon.
They will have a first-come first-served giveaway of 200 drought-tolerant trees for people who attend.
Officials said planting more trees in Santa Fe helps support the urban forest and creates more tree canopy to help cool down the city.
The event will be at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center Park in Santa Fe.