SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is hosting a meeting to update residents on the status of Two Mile Pond. In recent months, there have been questions about the future of the pond, according to reporting by the Santa Fe New Mexican.

On Tuesday, September 19, the director of the city’s Water Division, Jesse Roach, will give a presentation about the pond, according to the city. The presentation will cover the pond’s history and current issues.

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions about the pond. The event will be at the Santa Fe Convention Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.