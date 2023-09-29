SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County may soon face a ban on certain single-use plastics. The ban could include plastic bags and styrofoam-style foam containers, like to-go boxes and cups.

The Santa Fe County Commission is drafting an ordinance on the potential ban; this comes after the county held a group study on local plastic waste. The ban would only apply to unincorporated areas outside of Santa Fe and other cities. The City of Santa Fe banned plastic bags in 2015.

“Hopefully, this will help reduce that impact, and it will also help reduce the landfill,” says Anna Hansen, Santa Fe County Commission chair. Commissioner Hansen says she has not heard any opposition to the idea yet. She is hoping to see a draft ordinance in the next month.