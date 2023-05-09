ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories is hoping to bring the public into the conversation about the facility’s environmental impacts.

The labs held the first of two public meetings Tuesday night to educate the public on how their operations have evolved in recent years and gather input.

This follows federal rules, requiring facilities to examine how their actions affect air, water, energy, and waste.

Anyone interested in learning more or weighing in can attend the next meeting by Zoom on Thursday, May 11. It’s being held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. MDT.

The link to the Zoom call can be found by clicking here. To call into the meeting by phone, dial 833-568-8864. The meeting ID is 160 865 2437.

If you want to submit written comments, you can email SNL-SWEIS@nnsa.doe.gov or by mail at the address listed below:

SNL/NM SWEIS Comments

National Nuclear Security Administration

Sandia Field Office

PO Box 5400

Albuquerque, New Mexico [87185]