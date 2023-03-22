ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking to do something ahead of Arbor Day? If you’re in Roswell, the city has plans to help citizens celebrate.

According to the City of Roswell, the “Keep Roswell Beautiful” Program will be distributing tree and shrub seedlings for citizens to plant.

On Saturday, April 8, the free seeds can be picked up. The event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Spring River Zoo. The seedlings will be given out until supplies are gone.

With help from the New Mexico Department of Transportation, New Mexico Department of Tourism, and Xcel Energy, other items will be given away alongside the seedlings. Those include a reusable car trash, a box of LED light bulbs, and a tote bag.

If you want to volunteer to help during this event, call Kathy Lay at 575-500-0395.