NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is recommending that a rare New Mexico flower be granted federal protection. The swale paintbrush, also known as the glowing Indian paintbrush, is native to southwestern grasslands in New Mexico.

Biologists listed drought, wildfires, and excessive grazing as causes of the threat of extinction. The last confirmed citing of the plant outside of the state was in 1985. If the flower makes the list, it will likely call for the introduction of the plant to other habitats.

“Partnerships with local, state, and federal agencies, private landowners, and conservation groups are critical to conserving imperiled species,” says Regional Director Amy Lueders. “We look forward to receiving public comments on the proposal to list the swale paintbrush.”