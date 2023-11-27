NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An endangered New Mexico butterfly is set to receive a designated area of federal protection. But first, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is holding a public hearing on the proposal.

The Sacramento Mountains checkerspot butterfly is a rare species found only in New Mexico, near Alamogordo. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the species as endangered earlier this year. Now, they’re in the process of designating the butterfly’s critical habitat.

The federal agency already took public comment on the plan to designate about 1,600 acres as Sacramento Mountains checkerspot butterfly habitat. But now they are expanding the comment period in order to hold a public hearing via Zoom.

The public hearing will be on December 12, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Participants must register ahead of time at this link. For more information, you can view the documents on the U.S. Forest Service website.

The Sacramento Mountains checkerspot butterfly lives in the high-altitude meadows of south-central New Mexico. In 2020, a survey of known habitats revealed only eight total butterflies, according to the U.S. Forest Service.