SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A few miles south of La Bajada lies the Galisteo Dam. The site doesn’t hold any permanent water, but instead acts as important flood control during desert rains. Now, the decades-old site is getting an updated master plan.

The draft master plan will guide management and land use at the dam for years to come. The document will lead the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as they maintain the dam.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also conduced an environmental analysis of the proposed plan, which gives an idea of how the plan could impact local animal species and important resources. Generally, they estimated the plan will have “insignificant effects.”

The full plan can be accessed at this link. A 30-day public comment period begins November 30, 2023. Comments on the master plan can be submitted via this form, emailed to galisteo@usace.army.mil, or mailed to Trevor Wallin (Galisteo Dam operations project manager at Cochiti Lake Project Office, 82 Dam Crest Road, Pena Blanca, NM 87041).