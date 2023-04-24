COLORADO (KRQE) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will be performing prescribed burns. Those burns will be close to the northern border of New Mexico.

Between May 1 and 15, authorities with the BLM will be performing prescribed burns. The areas are listed below.

West Dolores Rim project area, east of Dove Creek in Dolores/San Miguel County (1,254 acres)

Animas City Mountain area near Durango (494 acres)

The burn targets ponderosa pine and Gambel oak.

“These planned burn projects are designed to improve ecosystem resiliency, enhance wildlife habitat, and reduce the potential for catastrophic fire on BLM-managed public lands in the Durango area,” said acting Tres Rios Field Manager Derek Padilla. “The BLM is working collaboratively with our partners to safely implement these important treatments. We ask for the community’s patience as we move forward to increase fire resiliency in southwest Colorado.”

BLM will burn the areas if they think the weather, vegetative, and fuel conditions are acceptable.