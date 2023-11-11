GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A prescribed burn is coming to a preserve near Santa Rosa. It’ll start on, or after, November 14, 2023.

The burn is targeting a part of the Blue Hole Cienega Nature Preserve. The area is about 115 acres, and the boundaries are listed below.

Blue Hole Road

Reilly Road

State Highway 91

El Rito Creek

The New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s Forestry Division is trying to protect the Pecos sunflower through the burn.

“Protecting species like the Pecos sunflower is important to sustain the population of this unique New Mexico plant,” said State Forester Laura McCarthy. “This controlled burn will reinvigorate the sunflower and help to keep the Cienega colorful for years to come.”

Smoke may be visible from I-40, Highway 91, and in Santa Rosa.

To see the full release from the Forestry Division, click here.