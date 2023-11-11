GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A prescribed burn is coming to a preserve near Santa Rosa. It’ll start on, or after, November 14, 2023.
The burn is targeting a part of the Blue Hole Cienega Nature Preserve. The area is about 115 acres, and the boundaries are listed below.
- Blue Hole Road
- Reilly Road
- State Highway 91
- El Rito Creek
The New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s Forestry Division is trying to protect the Pecos sunflower through the burn.
“Protecting species like the Pecos sunflower is important to sustain the population of this unique New Mexico plant,” said State Forester Laura McCarthy. “This controlled burn will reinvigorate the sunflower and help to keep the Cienega colorful for years to come.”
Story continues below
- New Mexico: What’s happening around New Mexico November 10 – November 16
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque Open Space weighs in on where to spot sandhill cranes
- Local: When do New Mexico’s ski areas open for 2023-2024 season?
- Crime: Albuquerque library employee accused of peeping in bathrooms in trouble again
Smoke may be visible from I-40, Highway 91, and in Santa Rosa.
To see the full release from the Forestry Division, click here.