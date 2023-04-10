ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA) has opened up its compost operation to the public. The “Compost Del Rio Grande” is now available for purchase.

The compost is rich in “organic matter, nitrogen, and trace minerals,” according to the ABCWUA. It is available for pickup Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at 7400 Jim McDowell Road in northwest Albuquerque.

Pricing

$25/ton – Certified biosolids compost (25% animal stable bedding, 40% biosolids, 30% green waste, 5% woodchip) Purchases of 100 tons or more will receive a 5% discount

Payments accepted only via credit card

Pickup process