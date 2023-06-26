ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A grassroots organization celebrated Monday night after their work to save an open space came to fruition. This comes after a judge signed off ensuring the open space will stay free from development for future generations.

“It was a groundswell of people coming together and actually winning and just for the good of nature and people and it just feels so good,” said a nearby resident, Kathleen Oestreicher.

For months, Save the Elena Gallegos Citizen Committee, a non-profit, has been fighting for the open space in the foothills of the Sandia Mountains to stay free from development. Recently, a judge signed an injunction permanently protecting the space.

The fight came after the City of Albuquerque announced plans to build an education center on the land. The group made up of nearby residents argued the city’s development would hurt wildlife, affect scenic views, and take privacy away from neighbors.

“This is a beautiful, treasured spot in the City of Albuquerque, and it was definitely being threatened by the idea of a building being put in the Elena Gallegos. The permanent injunction that was signed by the judge will uphold the deed that should have been recognized by the City of Albuquerque,” said Save the Elena Gallegos Co-Founder Viki Teahan.

The group petitioned and even filed a lawsuit against the city claiming the plans violated an agreement from 1982 that prohibits development in the area. In April, the city backed off that development in response to the community outcry.

Now, under the terms of the permanent injunction, a development will never be built on the property. However, adding park benches, tables, restrooms, and more will still be allowed. Those fighting for the land mentioned they are happy to have saved the area for future generations.

“We are just very honored to know that the Elena Gallegos 40 years from now and hopefully 140 years from now will still be wilderness,” said Save the Elena Gallegos Co-Founder Katrina Sanchez.

The city is now looking to build the originally planned education center in Tijeras. In a statement from a city spokesperson, they said “The city agrees to abide by the deed at Elena Gallegos and will not pursue construction of facilities at the open space.”