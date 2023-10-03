FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued penalties to three companies as part of settlements over alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act. The three companies will pay a combined total of nearly $700,000.

The EPA has been pursuing Logos Operating, LLC, DJR Operating, LLC, and Enduring Resources, LLC, for violations the EPA identified back in 2020. The EPA used optical gas imaging technology during site flyovers to identify potential violations.

“The reduction of VOC’s [volatile organic compounds] and methane is an achievement and is consistent with previous flyover settlements. These settlements and the flyovers demonstrate EPA’s commitment to ensure companies are complying with environmental laws, which are imperative to protecting human health,” EPA Regional Administrator Earthea Nance said in a press release.

The three companies operating in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico will not only pay penalties but also have to take corrective measures, according to the EPA. DJR Operating will have to monitor tank pressures and pay over $400,000. Logos Operating will have to monitor tanks and vapor recovery units and pay over $84,000. Enduring Resources will conduct monitoring and pay $185,000.