ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Outdoors enthusiasts know how important it is to make sure campfires are properly extinguished. But Lincoln National Forest officials say they have seen a bump in reports of abandoned campfires recently.

Over Memorial Day weekend, officials received more than 100 reports of abandoned campfires. And forest officials are concerned about the potential for abandoned fires to spark a wildfire.

“When the fire danger is high, fires can start easily,” Dave Bales, the fire staff officer for Lincoln National Forest, said in a press release. “There is an abundance of small fuels that can ignite, and we can quickly have a significant wildfire incident to contend with.”

Since early May, Lincoln National Forest has been in a “high” fire danger state, officials say. So, if you start a campfire, it’s important to make sure the fire is totally out before you walk away.

Officials recommend you pour water on the area, cover the area with dirt, and make sure it’s cool to the touch before you leave. And, of course, don’t start a fire on windy days.