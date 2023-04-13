NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The public is invited to join the conversation on proposed changes to the state’s Migratory Game Bird Rule. The changes could include season date changes and permit limits.

The state’s Department of Game and Fish works with the federal government to balance the interests of hunters with conservation efforts. Part of that work includes setting the dates during which hunters can bag birds. Now, they’re discussing a few proposed changes to the 2023 to 2024 season.

Among the proposed changes are adjustments to regular waterfowl season dates. They’re also contemplating a decrease in the number of sandhill crane permits.

The public can provide input on the proposed changes during a meeting on Apr. 26, 2023. That will be held at 7816 Alamo Road in northwest Albuquerque. You can also attend virtually via this Zoom link.

Comments on the proposal can also be mailed to the Department of Game and Fish at New Mexico Department of Game and Fish; Attn: Migratory Game Bird Rule Development, 1 Wildlife Way, Santa Fe, NM 87507. Comments can also be emailed to DGF-Waterfowl@dgf.nm.gov.

A summary of the proposed changes can be found on the department’s website. Guidance for attending meetings can also be found there.