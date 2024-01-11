NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is starting off the new year relatively dry compared to baseline measurements, according to the latest water supply outlook from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Every major basin in the state has received below to well-below normal cumulative precipitation since October 1, 2023, when this water year began,” the outlook report notes. “Statewide precipitation totals represented less than 65% of the reference period normal.”

In other words, drought conditions exist statewide. Southern counties, in particular, are seeing especially dry conditions.

Drought conditions exist across New Mexico. The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Map courtesy of NDMC.

The latest water outlook says most of the state’s reservoirs do have more water than last year. But storage, in all but the headwaters of the Rio Grande, is still below the median of the 1991 to 2020 levels.

Although the state is starting out in dry conditions, the report notes there’s still plenty of winter ahead. If the state sees decent snowfall during the rest of winter, the drought conditions could improve.