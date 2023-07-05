Welcome sign to the Carson National Forest along highway 68 near Taos, New Mexico. | Adobe Stock

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Forest Service is implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions across the Carson Nation Forest. The hope is to prevent wildfires.

Stage 1 restrictions mean fires, campfires, charcoal grills, and wood stoves are only allowed in developed campsites and picnic areas with permanent fire rings or grills built by the Forest Service. Campfires are not allowed at dispersed camping sites on the west side of the forest.

Propane-fueled lamps, lanterns, and heaters can be used in barren areas. If you’re going to use a propane grill, make sure there’s no flammable material within three feet.

Fireworks are always prohibited in national forests. Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles, buildings, and areas cleared of flammable material. Violations of fire rules can end with a misdemeanor and fines of up to $5,000, according to the Forest Service.