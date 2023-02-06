NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Arbor Day Foundation higher education program has officially recognized Western New Mexico University as a “Tree Campus.” The foundation recognizes sustainability through university community forests.

WNMU gained recognition as a tree campus by establishing a tree advisory committee, a campus tree care plan and sponsoring student service-learning projects, according to the foundation. “WNMU has made environmental suitability part of its mission toward better serving our students and community by working toward creating a more beautiful and healthier campus for future generations,” WNMU Horticulture Coordinator Chala Werber said in a release.

WNMU says they have planted 50 trees through campus over the past two years. They say the goal is to plant an average of 20 trees per year going forward.