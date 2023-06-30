Sandbag stock up in San Miguel County | Courtesy of the New Mexico Department of Transportation

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – In preparation for summer rains and flooding, emergency officials in San Miguel County are helping residents stock up on sandbags. Over 18,000 sandbags have been delivered to Mora and San Miguel counties.

Residents near the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar have voiced their worries that rain might continue to bring devastating floods. The good news is that the county already has thousands of sandbags and recently received more.

Wednesday, June 28, the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) and the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) brought another 130 pallets of sandbags. The New Mexico Corrections Department and the Penitentiary of New Mexico helped fill the sandbags.

“The NMDOT is committed to the well-being of the state,” New Mexico Transportation Secretary Ricky Serna said in a press release. “Not only do our employees work for the people of New Mexico, but we live in and around the communities we serve. The NMDOT is proud to partnership with fellow state agencies to continue helping areas in need.”