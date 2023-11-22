ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regulators are considering a plan to clean up the former Cal-Maine egg production plant at the south end of Albuquerque. The site was developed in the 1950s and was closed in 2006. Now there are efforts to clean up environmental contamination left over the years.

The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) is reviewing a stage-one cleanup plan for the site. The idea is to identify and clean up nitrate, chloride, sulfate, or other pollutants at the site.

The proposed plan is to collect more soil and groundwater samples to get a better understanding of contamination at the site. This should give Cal-Maine a foundation from which to create a cleanup strategy, NMED says.

The environment department has until December 23, 2023 to approve or reject the plan. You can read the proposed plan at this link.