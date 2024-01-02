NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Last year, environmental advocates rejoiced as lawmakers approved a long-term conservation fund for New Mexico. The idea was to proactively invest in land, water, and recreation, so what projects are benefiting?

A coalition of land supporters have created an interactive map to highlight investments. The data shows more than 750 projects conservation projects around the state.

“The Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund is all about delivering resources to New Mexico communities, and we’re excited to show how far and wide these resources can go with the legislature’s support,” Debbie Hughes, the executive director of the New Mexico Association of Conservation Districts, said in a press release. “Each project on the map represents a group of people who came together to make their community better, and with the legislature’s help, that work can continue.”

The interactive map combines data from 10 state programs’ past projects. For example, the map shows the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s Forest and Watershed Restoration Project as well as the New Mexico Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Soil Program. The interactive map can be found at this link. New projects will be added as they receive funding.